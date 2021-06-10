BPSC CCE: 16 students from Jamia Millia crack exam

New Delhi: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Sunday released the results of the Combined Competitive Exam (CCE). A total of 1454 candidates cracked the examination.

According to a report published in Indian Express, sixteen candidates who got coaching in Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) have also cleared the examination. Out of them, six are girl candidates.

Congratulating the successful candidates, the vice-chancellor of the university Prof. Najma Akhtar said that despite the pandemic, the RCA managed to perform well.

The selected candidates will get posts such as SDM, DSP, Revenue Officer, Commercial Tax Officer, District Audit Officer, Assistant Director Social Welfare Department etc.

It may be mentioned that RCA provides coaching along with a hostel facility to 200 candidates belonging to minorities, SCs, STs and women who are preparing for UPSC Civil Services Examination and all state service examinations.