BR Shetty urges CBI, ED to probe into fraud in NMC healthcare

New Delhi: NMC healthcare founder BR Shetty wants Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to probe into alleged fraud in the company.

In the written complaint, he urged the central agencies to investigate alleged embezzlement, corruption and money laundering. The copy of the letter has been sent to Prime Minister and the Serious Fraud Investigation Office.

BR Shetty levels allegations against executives

BR Shetty has leveled allegation against his two former top executives, Prasanth and Promoth Manghat. He said that the executives, bankers and auditors have conspired to misappropriate billions of dollars.

He claimed that the fraud took place over a period of 7-8 years. He also alleged that Manghat brother had cheated him by bribing key employees, auditors and bankers.

Talking about the internal probe, he claimed that it revealed that the massive fraud that took place in the company.

Giving more details of the alleged fraud, Shetty said that the Manghat brothers had exploited the trust and after 2017, he was receiving their misleading reports.

NMC healthcare

In UAE, Shetty is already facing a probe after the collapse of NMC healthcare. Earlier, the UAE Central Bank had ordered seizer of Shetty and his family’s assets.

In the month of May, a court in India had stopped him and his wife from selling some of their properties as Bank of Baroda want to recover loans of over $250 million from Shetty and his companies.