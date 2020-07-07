Brad Pitt commits to board Sony Pictures’ action film ‘Bullet Train’

By Neha Published: July 07, 2020, 2:59 pm IST
Brad Pitt

Washington D.C.: American actor Brad Pitt is set to star in ‘Bullet Train’, the Sony Pictures action movie that has got David Leitch as its director.

Leitch has directed action-thriller films including ‘Deadpool 2 and ‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.’

According to Deadline, Zak Olkewicz wrote the script, based on the Japanese novel ‘Maria Beetle’ by Kotaro Isaka. In the novel, five assassins find themselves on a fast-moving bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka with only a few stops in between.

The plot of the movie follows a group of hitmen and assassins with conflicting motives on a train in Tokyo. The project has been tonally described as ‘Speed’, the Keanu Reeves action film set on a bus, and ‘Non-Stop’, the 2014 Liam Neeson thriller set on a plane.

Pitt who received an Oscar for Best Supporting Role in the Quentin Tarantino-directed ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, is eyeing several projects but committing only to this one for now. A start date for later this year is eyed.

American film director Antoine Fuqua developed the project originally with Fuqua Films’ Kat Samick, and they are producing along with Leitch and Kelly McCormick (Atomic Blonde) through their company 87North.

Currently, Leitch is overseeing a rewrite by Olkewicz to get the film ready to shoot.

Harvill Secker will publish the novel ‘Bullet Train’ in English next year.

Source: ANI
Categories
Hollywood
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close