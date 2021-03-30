Brad Pitt performing his own stunts for upcoming movie ‘Bullet Train’

Washington: American actor Brad Pitt’s upcoming outing ‘Bullet Train’ will feature stunts performed by the star himself. The film’s second-unit director and stunt coordinator Greg Rementer shared that the actor ‘did 95 per cent of his physical stunts’ and ‘the fighting’ sequences for the thriller film.

As per People magazine, Rementer told Vulture that the Oscar-winning actor has performed the majority of his own stunts in the upcoming film.

Praising him, Rementer said, “Brad did 95 percent of his physical stunts — the fighting. He’s like a natural-born athlete. He really got in there.”

‘Bullet Train’ is an adaptation of the Japanese book Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka and follows a group of hitmen and assassins with conflicting motives on a train in Tokyo.

‘Deadpool 2’ fame David Leitch is directing the film. Apart from Pitt, the movie features a star-studded cast including Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Hiroyuki Sonada, Zazie Beetz, Andrew Koji and Michael Shannon.

“Never have I ever done so many huge actors in one feature where all of them excelled at the physical movement of our training,” Rementer said.

He added, “So Brad, Brian, Michael Shannon, Hiroyuki Sonada, Andrew Koji–who was already a stud in terms of where he comes from with the show Warrior–all these actors put out some great action and did a lot of their own stuff.”

Earlier this month, Pitt and Bullock were photographed together on the sets of the movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project will have the tone of Bullock’s 1994 film ‘Speed’ and Liam Neeson’s 2014 plane thriller ‘Non-Stop’.

Bullet Train marks Pitt’s first movie commitment since 2019’s ‘Once Upon a Time In Hollywood’, for which he earned his first acting Oscar in the Best Supporting Actor category. The 57-year-old portrayed a stunt double in the film.