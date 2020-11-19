Branded ‘witch’, Assam woman tortured at tea garden: Police

Golaghat: A 70-year-old woman sustained injuries after some people tortured her after branding her a “witch” at a tea garden in Assam’s Golaghat district, police said on Thursday.

The gruesome incident took place on Wednesday night at Misamora tea estate in the Dergaon police station area, a senior police official said.

A group of people branded the old lady ‘witch’ and attacked her last night. She sustained injuries and was treated at a hospital,” he added.

The attackers fled the scene minutes before a police team reached.

“An investigation is underway and an operation is on to nab the culprits,” the official said.

Source: PTI

