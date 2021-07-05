BRAOU announces UG & PG special re-admission for old batches

Hyderabad: Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) on Monday permitted the special re-admission by allowing the old batches of students from different programs to complete their backlogs.

Undergraduate degree—B.A/ B.Com / B.Sc students belonging to 1999 to 2008 batches, Post Graduate students from 2005 to 2012 batches, PG Diploma and BLISc / MLISc students from 2011 to 2017 are permitted to take special re-admission by paying the requisite fee immediately, a release said.

All the students of old batches, who could not complete their course are requested to approach the Director (student services) at University Headquarters, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad to avail this opportunity.

For more details contact : 040 – 23680281 / 292 / 378 for details.