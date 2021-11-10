BRAOU announces UG supplementary exam dates; check details

Hyderabad: Dr BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) on Wednesday announced the date of the supplementary examinations for under-graduate first, second and third year B.A/B.Com/B.Sc programmes, which will be held from December 28, 2021.

The supplementary exams of first-year students will be held from December 28 to 31, second-year students will be held from January 3 to 8 and the third year degree examinations will be held from January 17 to 22, 2022. Timings of the exams will be from 2 pm to 5 pm.

To register for examinations visit the university portal. Students can also download their hall tickets two days before the commencement of examinations.

