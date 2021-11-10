BRAOU announces UG supplementary exam dates; check details

Hyderabad: Dr BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) on Wednesday announced the date of the supplementary examinations for under-graduate first, second and third year B.A/B.Com/B.Sc programmes, which will be held from December 28, 2021.

The supplementary exams of first-year students will be held from December 28 to 31, second-year students will be held from January 3 to 8 and the third year degree examinations will be held from January 17 to 22, 2022. Timings of the exams will be from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The last date for online registration for the examination is December 2, 2021.

To register for examinations visit the university portal. Students can also download their hall tickets two days before the commencement of examinations.