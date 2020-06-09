BRAOU Eligibility Test date announced

Hyderabad: Eligibility test of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) is scheduled to be held on 12th July. The timing of the examination is 10 a.m. to 12: 30 p.m. June 25 is the last date for the online registration.

B.Ed (Special Education) first semester and BEd backlogs, MBA first year, and MBA Hospital and Healthcare Management (H&HCM) exams have been postponed. Examinations for some other courses of the university have also been postponed.

Students can either contact 040-23680240 or 23680241. They can also visit the university website for details (click here).

