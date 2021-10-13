BRAOU extends UG, PG admission dates

This extension is applicable for States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh with a late of Rs 200.

By News Desk|   Published: 13th October 2021 7:14 pm IST
Hyderabad: Dr BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) on Wednesday extended the last date for online direct admissions into undergraduate (BA/BCom/BSc) and postgraduate-MA, MCom, MSc, MBA, BLISc, MLISc, PG Diplomas and Certificate programmes up to October 20.

Students who completed their regular intermediate or Open Schools Society Intermediate or who cleared the eligibility test conducted by the University from 2016 to 2021 are eligible to join UG courses.

For further details, visit the university portal or contact the below help desk numbers:

