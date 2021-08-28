BRAOU extends UG, PG admission dates

By News Desk|   Posted by Sameer  |   Updated: 28th August 2021 10:33 am IST
Hyderabad: Dr. B.R. Ambedklar Open University (BRAOU) today extended the last date for online direct admissions into undergraduate (B.A/B.Com/B.Sc) and Post Graduation, M.A, M.Com, M.Sc, BLISc, MLISc, P.G. Diplomas and Certificate programs up to September 3. This extension is applicable to the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

For further details, visit university portal: www.braouonline.in or contact help desk numbers
7382929570/580 or information centres 040-23680290/291/294/295.

Source: NSS

