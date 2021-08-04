BRAOU to start online classes for PG second year

Published: 4th August 2021
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Online education has become a new normal for students due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In tune with the demand, Dr BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU), Hyderabad is going to conduct online classes for post-graduate students of the academic year 2019-2020.

Online classes via Zoom for M.A, M.Com for the 2019- 20 batch are scheduled from August 5 to 24, 2021 and for the M.Sc course from August 5 to 28, 2021. 

All the students should login through ZOOM with their admission number for links for their concerned subjects. 

For full details visit the university portal.

