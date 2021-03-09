BRAOU UG annual exams to begin from April 15

Hyderabad: Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) on Friday announced that annual examinations for third, second and first-year BA/BCom/BSc (three-year degree course spell-I old batches) will be held from April 15 to May 1.

In a press release, the BRAOU said the last date for registration/ payment of Examination fee through T.S/A.P Online or Debit/Credit Card is March 25.

For the third year students, undergraduate examinations will be conducted from April 15 to 20. The second year degree examinations will commence from April 22 to April 27 and the first Year degree examinations will be held from April 28 to May 1. The timings of Examinations are 2:00 P.M to 5:00 P.M daily.

Students can download their hall tickets from the university portal www.braouonline.in two days before the commencement of examinations.