Bravo grooves to ‘Champion’ on daughter’s birthday

New Delhi, Aug 4 : West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was seen grooving to his popular song ‘Champion’ on his daughter’s birthday. Bravo’s daughter Dwaynice was pictured celebrating her 16th birthday in the presence of family and close friends.

The official handle of Chennai Super Kings, Bravo’s Indian Premier League side, uploaded a video in which Bravo is seen singing and dancing to the tunes of the song along with his daughter.

The Twitter post read: “Dwaynice Bravo turns 16 and that calls for a Champion moment. To the sweetest things ahead Dwaynice!”

Bravo is expected to be seen in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) next, which is scheduled to take place in Trinidad & Tobago from August 18 till September 10. The tournament will have a full season and will feature overseas and Caribbean players.

Bravo is set to play for Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL 2020, under the leadership of Kieron Pollard. Bravo guided the team to back-to-back CPL titles in 2017 and 2018 before being ruled of the 2019 edition due to injury.

Bravo is also expected to turn out for CSK in the 13th edition of the IPL, which is scheduled to be played from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE.

