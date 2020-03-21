Brazil expects almost 0% growth in 2020 due to virus: government

Brasilia: Brazil’s government on Friday drastically downgraded its growth projections for 2020 by 2.1 percent to practically zero (0.02 percent) due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Economy Ministry had already dropped its expectations from 2.4 to 2.1 percent on March 11 in a first re-evaluation based on the impact of the deadly virus.

The new projection leaves Brazil on the verge of its first recession since 2015-16.

Source: AFP

Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.