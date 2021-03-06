Brazil reports over 1,600 Covid deaths for 4 days

Brasilia, March 6 : Brazil has registered more than 1,600 Covid-19 deaths for a fourth consecutive day, following a single-day count of 1,800 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

With the new figure, the country’s overall death toll has increased to 262,770, the second highest in the world after the US, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also in the same period, the country reported 75,495 new cases, which took the cumulative total to 10,869,227, the third largest after the US and India.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.