Brazil sees 620 Covid-19 deaths in one day

By News Desk 1 Published: 17th August 2020 5:48 am IST
Rio de Janeiro, Aug 17 : Brazil registered 620 more Covid-19 deaths in a single day, bringing its total death toll to 107,852, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, tests detected 23,101 new cases in the same one-day period, taking the total number of people who have tested positive to 3,340,197, Xinhua reported.

Brazil has the world’s second largest outbreak of Covid-19 after the US, in both number of deaths and cases of infection.

The state of Sao Paulo, the country’s most populous, is the hardest hit, with 699,493 cases of infection and 26,852 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro with 194,279 cases and 14,562 deaths, and Ceara with 197,619 cases and 8,133 deaths.

