Brazilian President’s approval rating at highest level: Survey

Brasilia, Dec 14 : Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro continues to maintain his highest level of approval rating since he took office in January 2019, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a survey.

According to the survey released on Sunday by the firm Datafolha, 37 per cent of Brazilians consider Bolsonaro to be a “good or very good” President, the same level registered in August, reports Xinhua news agency.

The percentage of Brazilians who described Bolsonaro’s term as “bad or abysmal” went from 34 per cent to 32 per cent, while the percentage of people who rated him “average” has increased from 27 per cent to 29 per cent.

However, overall, the Datafolha data showed that Bolsonaro still has the lowest popularity of any first-term president since 1985.

Bolsonaro scored his highest approval ratings among businessmen with 56 per cent and in the central-west and northern regions of Brazil.

His lowest approval ratings were seen among students and people with a higher level of education, which stood at 49 per cent and 48 per cent, respectively.

Brazil currently accounts for the world’s second highest Covid-19 death toll, after the US, and the third largest caseload, next to the US and India.

According to the country’s Ministry of Health, Brazil has so far registered a total of 6,901,952 cases and 181,402 deaths.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.