Brazilian prez tests positive for COVID-19 for the third time

Following his third positive test, taken on Tuesday, the office in Brasilia issued a statement saying the head of state was nevertheless "in good condition", Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

Posted By News Desk Published: 23rd July 2020 12:18 pm IST

Brasilia: Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro again tested positive for the novel coronavirus, indicating he must remain in isolation, the president’s office said.

Following his third positive test, taken on Tuesday, the office in Brasilia issued a statement saying the head of state was nevertheless “in good condition”, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

“President Jair Bolsonaro continues to be in good condition, accompanied by the presidency’s medical team. The test was taken by the president yesterday, (July) 21, resulted positive,” said the statement.

On July 7, Bolsonaro announced he tested positive for the coronavirus after presenting fever and malaise, and he has been working from his residence ever since, attending no public events.

He tested positive again last week.

Bolsonaro, 65, falls within the demographic considered to be at risk of suffering from COVID-19 complications.

Source: IANS
Categories
World
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close