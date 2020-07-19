Brazil’s corona death toll crosses 78,000

Posted By Qayam Published: 19th July 2020 10:43 am IST
Coronavirus-COVID-19

Sao Paulo: Brazil has registered 921 new deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide count to 78,772, the country’s Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, 28,532 newly confirmed cases were reported, taking its total to 2,074,860 nationwide, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying on Saturday.

The southeast state of Sao Paulo, the country’s most populous state, is the worst-hit, with 412,027 cases and 19,647 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro with 134,449 cases and 11,757 deaths.

Brazil is one of countries hardest hit by the pandemic, second only to the United States, both in terms of death toll and caseload.

Source: PTI
Categories
World
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close