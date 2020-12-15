Brazil’s Covid-19 death toll nears 182,000

Brasilia, Dec 15 : Brazil reported 433 new coronavirus fatalities in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 181,835, the second highest in the world after the US, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry said on Monday that in the same period, an additional 25,193 people tested positive for the virus, bringing the total caseload to 6,927,145, the world’s third highest after the US and India, reports Xinhua news agency.

Sao Paulo state, home to some 46 million inhabitants and the worst-affected, has registered 44,050 Covid-19 deaths and 1,337,016 cases.

Several other Brazilian states, including Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Parana, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul, suspended the lifting of lockdown restrictions due to a rise in hospitalizations in December compared to November.

Brazil reported its first ever coronavirus case on February 26 in Sao Paulo city.

Source: IANS

