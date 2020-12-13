Brazil’s Covid-19 death toll tops 181,000

News Desk 1Published: 13th December 2020 12:20 pm IST
Brazil's Covid-19 death toll tops 181,000

Brasilia, Dec 13 : Brazil’s coronavirus death toll has increased to 181,123 after 686 more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said.

According to the Ministry, at least 43,900 more people tested positive for the virus, raising the national count to 6,880,127, Xinhua news agency.

With the two new tallies, Brazil currently accounts has the world’s second highest Covid-19 death toll, after the US, and the third largest caseload, next to the US and India.

Sao Paulo, Brazil’s most populous state, is the hardest-hit by the virus in the country, with 1,333,763 cases and 43,971 deaths.

READ:  Viswanathan Anand, WestBridge Capital to launch chess fellowship program

It is followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 388,431 cases and 23,718 deaths, the Ministry said.

After seeing a decline in daily deaths and cases since September, the South American country started to experience an increase in both categories in November, threatening the fragile health system, with the hospitals once again almost fully occupied.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 13th December 2020 12:20 pm IST
Back to top button