Brazil’s Covid-19 deaths exceed 186,000

Brasilia, Dec 20 : Brazil’s coronavirus death toll has increased to 186,356 after 706 more infected people died in the past 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health.

In a statement on Saturday, the Ministry said the country recorded a total of 50,177 new cases, bringing the nationwide tally to 7,213,155, reports Xinhua news agency.

The South American nation currently accounts for the world’s second highest Covid-19 death toll, only behind the US, and the third largest caseload, after the US and India.

Sao Paulo, the hardest-hit state in the country, has reported 1,384,100 cases and 45,029 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 403,660 cases and 24,454 deaths, the Ministry said.

