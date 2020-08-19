Brazil’s Covid-19 deaths near 110,000

Published: 19th August 2020

Sao Paulo, Aug 19 : Brazil has registered 1,352 more deaths from Covid-19, raising the death toll to 109,888, the Ministry of Health announced.

Meanwhile, 47,784 new cases were reported on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections to 3,407,354, Xinhua reported.

Sao Paulo continues to be the epicentre of the disease in the country, with 711,530 cases and 27,315 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro with 14,728 deaths, and Ceara with 8,196 deaths.

Brazil is the country second hardest-hit by Covid-19 in the world, only after the US.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

