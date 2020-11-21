Brazil’s Covid-19 tally surpasses 6 million

Brasilia, Nov 21 : Brazil registered 38,397 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 6,020,164, the Ministry of Health said.

Meanwhile, 552 more fatalities from the virus were also reported by the Ministry on Friday, taking the death toll to 168,613, reports Xinhua news agency.

Brazil currently accounts for the world’s second-highest Covid-19 death toll, after the US, and the third-largest number of confirmed cases, after the US and India.

The country registered an increase in cases and deaths in recent weeks, mainly in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in the country, has been hardest-hit, with 1,200,348 cases and 41,179 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 336,915 cases and 21,938 deaths.

Source: IANS

