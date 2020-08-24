Brazil’s single-day Covid-19 deaths lowest in 12 weeks

By News Desk 1 Published: 24th August 2020 10:32 am IST

Brasilia, Aug 24 : Brazil registered 494 new coronavirus deaths, the lowest single-day fatalities since May 31.

According to the Ministry of Health, Sunday’s figure took the total death toll to 114,744, reports Xinhua news agency.

In the same 24-hour period, tests detected 23,421 new cases of infection, bringing the total caseload to 3,605,783.

With the new tallies, Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the world, just after the US.

Sao Paulo, Brazil’s most populous state and the epicentre of the pandemic in the country, has reported 754,129 cases and 28,467 deaths.

It is followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 210,948 cases and 15,292 deaths.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

