Break language barrier, integrate global with local: PM

New Delhi, March 3 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday focussed on the need to integrate the global with the local to make India self-reliant and work on a “mission mode” to break the barrier of language which is restricting knowledge.

Discussing the steps taken in this year’s Budget for the education sector through video conferencing, the Prime Minister said there is no shortage of talent in the country, but we need to learn skill management as these talents are spread all across the country be it a village or small town.

“For ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India), there is need to focus on integration of global with local for which we should work on a mission mode to break language barrier,” Modi said during the event.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran said that talents are not limited to any particular area and its injustice with them as wel as with the country to restrict these talents due to language barrier.

“There are lots of talent in villages and small towns. Restricting knowledge, research, is a great injustice to the country’s potential.”

With this thinking, Modi said, be it space, atomic energy, DRDO, agriculture, doors of many such sectors are being opened for talented youth.

The Prime Minister further said that new National Education Policy has given an incentive to use more and more local language.

“Now it is the responsibility of all the academics, experts of every language, how the best content of the country and the world should be prepared in Indian languages. This is completely possible in this era of technology.”

To build a self-reliant India, the Prime Minister said there is need to boost confidence in the youth of the country equal importance. “Confidence comes only when the youth complete faith in their education, their knowledge.”

