BREAKING: Kareena, Saif’s second son name is Jehangir

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child in February this year. The little ones’ name has been talk of the town ever since his grandfather and Kareena’s dad Randhir Kapoor revealed the name as ‘Jeh Ali Khan’. While the couple is yet to disclose their second baby, she indirectly revealed his original name in her recently published book Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual for Moms-To-Be.

In her book, Kareena has also addressed topics like breastfeeding, societal pressure, motherly guilt and pregnancy blues. According to Bollywood Hungama report, the Veere Di Wedding actress who has addressed her little munchkin Jeh throughout the book, called him ‘Jehangir’ in the caption of one of the images of her book.

Kareena Kapoor Khan with her second son (Twitter)

Last month, when Randhir announced his newborn grandson’s name as Jeh, Kareena and Saif were brutally trolled in numerous ways. From wondering if Jeh is short for Jehangir or Jehlaluddin to giving their weird opinions regarding the name, people are left no chance to criticise the couple.

It is noteworthy that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan received huge backlash for naming their first son Taimur Ali Khan. The couple courted controversy in 2016 for naming their firstborn after an invader. Reportedly Taimur was inspired by Timur – the founder of the Timurid Empire in Persia and Central Asia, who invaded India in 1398.

However, the couple denied all claims and asserted that Taimur means iron.