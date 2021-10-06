Breaking: SC takes suo moto cognizance of ‘Lakhimpur Kheri Violence’, CJI led bench to hear matter tomorrow

New Delhi: Supreme Court of India has taken Suo Moto Cognizance of the Lakhimpur Kheri Violence and the matter [IN RE VIOLENCE IN LAKHIMPUR KHERI (UP) LEADING TO LOSS OF LIFE] would be heard tomorrow by the Bench led by Chief Justice Of India, NV Ramana.

Importantly, in the recent violent incident of Lakhimpur Kheri, a total of 8 people died, four of whom were mowed down by a vehicle allegedly being driven by the son of Union Minister and BJP MP Ajay Kumar Mishra.

Two lawyers from Uttar Pradesh recently wrote to the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana seeking a time-bound CBI probe into the recent violent incident of Lakhimpur Kheri

A First Information Report (FIR) has already been lodged against the son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and BJP MP Ajay Kumar Mishra ‘Teni’, Ashish Mishra alias Monu in connection with the recent violent incident of Lakhimpur Kheri, in which a total of 8 people died, four of whom were mowed down by a vehicle allegedly being driven by Mishra.

The FIR has been filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 302 for murder, 304-A for causing death due to reckless driving, 120-B for criminal conspiracy and 147 for rioting, 279 for rash driving, 338 for causing grievous hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life along with other penal provisions at the Tikunia police station.

In related news, a letter petition has been moved before the Allahabad High Court seeking CBI probe into the recent violent incident of Lakhimpur Kheri in which a total of 8 people died, four of whom were mowed down by a vehicle allegedly being driven by the son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and BJP MP Ajay Kumar Mishra.

About the incident

On October 3, several farmers were holding protests against the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to Lakhimpur Kheri district, when four protesting farmers were killed after they were mowed down by an SUV.

Allegedly, the SUV was the part of the convoy of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and BJP MP Ajay Kumar Mishra

Yesterday, the police filed a first information report against Ashish Mishra (son of minister Ajay Kumar Mishra) and several others in connection with the violence under Section 302 IPC.

An alleged video of the incident has also surfaced in social media showing a group of protesters moving forward on a road next to farm fields and then being mowed down by a grey SUV that speeds up from behind.

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced that a retired High Court judge will probe the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and also, 45 lakh compensation would be given to the families of the four farmers killed in the incident.