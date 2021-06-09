Breaking: Telangana govt cancels intermediate second-year exams

Hyderabad: After postponing the conduct due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, Telangana government on Wednesday announced its decision to cancel exams for intermediate second-year students.

A decision regarding scrapping the exams was taken in the state cabinet meeting held, under the chairmanship of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, which discussed several issues ranging from extension of lockdown, agriculture, state’s financial situation to education.

The decision to cancel second year examinations follows suit of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cancelling the Class 12 boards earlier last week.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate (TSBIE) had decided to postpone all intermediate examinations for second-year students that were proposed to be held between May 1 and 19. “A review of the situation will be held in the first week of June and future dates will be announced with at least 15 days notice for the exams,” the higher education department had said.

