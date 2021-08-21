Breakup with Melvin to marrying Mufti Anas: Times when Sana Khan hit headlines

Mumbai: It was in October last year, when Sana Khan surprised everyone with of decision of quitting showbiz forever citing religious reasons. In a long Instagram post, she said that she wants to connect with the god rather than chasing “wealth and fame.” She eventually got married to Anas Saiyad and changed her name to Saiyad Sana Khan.

As Sana Khan turns a day older today, let’s take a look at the times when managed to grab headlines. We bring to you a couple of instances that had kept her on the limelight, from the start of her entertainment career to after the time she bid adieu to it. Take a look:

1. Death hoax

In the year 2014, Sana Khan was bombarded with phone calls from family and friends, after a website mistook her to be the Pakistani actress (with the same name), who passed away in a road accident. Sana was shocked to see her picture on the website, which reported the other actress’ demise.

2. Kidnapping charges

Sana Khan was charged with alleged attempted abduction of a 15-year-old girl for rejecting her cousin’s marriage proposal in 2013. However, later all these reports proved that Sana had no connection to this case at all.

3. Sana Khan and Melvin Louis love story & ugly breakup

Back in 2019, Sana grabbed the spotlight for her relationship with choreographer Melvin Loius. Their photos together often stormed the internet. However a year later in an interview with Times of India she shared, “I broke up with Melvin because he was cheating on me. I had loved him with all my heart and was committed to him. What I got in return has disturbed and shaken me. I have developed anxiety issues and am dealing with depression ever since.” She even shared a video on her social media about how things went down and shared that Melvin has been cheating on her for a long time.

(Instagram)

4. Exit from showbiz

In October 2020, Sana Khan grabbed headlines when she dropped a post on her social media handles where she announced her exit from the glamorous world of showbiz. The former Bigg Boss contestant wrote, “When I searched for the answer to this question in my religion, I realized that this life in the world is actually for the betterment of life after death. And it will be better if the slaves live according to the command of his Creator. And doesn’t make wealth and fame his only goal; rather, he/she should avoid sinful life and serve humanity, and follow the path shown by his/her Creator.”

5. Sana Khan’s marriage with Mufti Anas

Almost after a month after quitting showbiz, on November 20, Sana Khan got married to Mufti Anas in a private ceremony. She made the wedding announcement by sharing a picture with her husband which she captioned as, “Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya. And reunite us in jannah.”