Brett Brown quits as Aus basketball head coach for Tokyo Games

Sydney, Oct 14 : Brett Brown has stepped down as head coach of the Australian men’s basketball team, just ten months ahead of the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics.

Brown has informed Basketball Australia that due to a change in his personal circumstances over recent months, he is unable to commit to the team’s Olympic campaign and has made the difficult decision to step down from this role.

“Whilst I have a deep and long-standing passion for Australian Basketball, I am currently unable to commit to coaching the Boomers at next year’s Olympic Games,” he said in a statement.

“The uncertainties around the direction of my professional future unfortunately mean that I cannot commit to the time and preparation that this job deserves and requires. The difficulties around traveling internationally with my family during the pandemic have also contributed to my decision,” he added.

Brown was appointed to the role of Australian Boomers head coach for Tokyo Olympics on November 26, 2019, with the Games originally set to take place from July 24-August 9, 2020. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, the International Olympic Committee postponed the 2020 Olympics, with the event later rescheduled for July 23-August 8 next year.

Basketball Australia CEO Jerril Rechter AM said, “Basketball Australia is naturally disappointed that Brett is no longer able to commit to being the Boomers head coach for the delayed Tokyo Olympics but we fully understand Brett’s situation, and appreciate his candidness when informing us of the decision.”

“Basketball Australia will commence recruitment for this position in the coming period, with details of the process to be released in due course,” he added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.