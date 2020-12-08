Brian Austin Green requests joint custody of his 3 kids with Megan Fox amid divorce

Los Angeles, Dec 8 : Actor Brian Austin Green is seeking joint custody of his three children with actress and estranged wife Megan Fox.

According to Green’s divorce petition response, obtained by etonline.com on Monday, the actor is requesting joint physical custody of their kids — Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4.

The papers, which were filed on November 25, the same day Fox filed her divorce petition, cites irreconcilable differences as the cause, and did not request child support, but did request spousal support for himself and Fox.

Green also requested that both he and Fox pay their own legal fees and court costs.

Green’s petition is similar to Fox’s — who also cited irreconcilable differences and requested joint physical custody. However, Fox is seeking to terminate the ability for either Green or herself to be given spousal support.

Green claims they separated in March 2020, while Fox claims they split in November 2019.

Prior to this, the actress filed for divorce from Green in 2015, but in May 2016 Fox became pregnant with their third child and confirmed that she and Green had reconciled.

Earlier in April 2019, Fox had officially filed to dismiss her divorce case against Green.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.