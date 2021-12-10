Bride forced to reach function hall on bike as protest blocked road

Hyderabad: A bride who was stuck in a roadblock due to a protest by Asha workers had to get down from her car and reach the function hall on the bike.

This incident took place in Karimnagar. The auspicious muhurat was nearing and the bride was stuck in a roadblock by Asha workers protesting for their demands near the Jagtial Collectorate.

The parents of brides and other relatives requested the protestors and informed them of the auspicious muhurat. But the protesters did not cooperate with them.

At this Juncture, the brother of the bride took a bike from one of his acquaintances and took her sister to the function hall from another Road.

The invitees and others from the groom’s side took a sigh of relief when the bride reached the function hall on time.