Bride, groom return in ambulance by posing as patients

Muzaffarnagar: Nine members of a family were quarantined after a newlywed couple returned from Ghaziabad to Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district in an ambulance in the guise of patients, police said on Thursday.

The groom, bride and their seven family members were quarantined at their home in Khatauli, the police said.

A case has registered against the ambulance driver who allegedly brought the couple on Wednesday, the police added.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.