Bride refuses to marry groom after his friends dragged her to dance floor

Bareilly: A wedding ceremony has been called off after the groom’s friends dragged the bride to the dance floor. This incident took place in Bareilly District, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Times of India report, the wedding ceremony was going well from the moment the bride’s family arrived in Bareilly on Friday till the dragging incident. When the bride’s family objected, heated arguments started between the two sides.

Bride returned home

Ultimately, the bride decided to return home and the wedding was called off. Police intervened as her family lodged a dowry complaint. However, no FIR was registered as both families reached a settlement.

It is also reported that as a settlement, groom’s parents gave Rs. 6.5 lakh.

Commenting on bride’s decision, her father said that he cannot force her to marry someone who doesn’t respect her.

Groom’s kin tried to convince bride’s family

It may be mentioned that bride and groom are post-graduate. The bride is from Kannauj District whereas groom belongs to a village in the Bithari Chainpur area, Bareilly District.

On Sunday, the groom’s kin tried to convince the bride’s family and suggested a simple marriage. However, the bride rejected the suggestion and refused to marry the groom.