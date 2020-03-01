Bride stops wedding midway after finding ex-beau at marriage venue

A+ A-

Hyderabad: A girl who saw her former lover at the marriage venue stopped the wedding rituals and ran away from the function hall.

This strange incident took place at Vanaparty district of Telangana State. The bride saw her lover when the Pandit was reciting mantras. After seeing the lover, the bride shouted that she will not perform this marriage.

The guests who attended the function, made an attempt to persuade the girl but she refused to get married. The relatives of the girl made an attempt to catch the boy who fled away from the spot.