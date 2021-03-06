Bride succumbs to cardiac arrest due to excessive crying during ‘bidaai’

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, a bride succumbed to cardiac arrest due to excessive crying during ‘bidaai’ (farewell) ceremony on Friday.

According to a report in India Today, the bride who is identified as Gupteswari Sahoo alias Rosy, resident of Julunda village got married to Bisikesan of Tetelgaon village in Balangir district on Thursday evening.

On Friday morning, during the ‘bidaai’ when the bride’s parents were about to send her to her in-laws’ house, Rosy collapsed on the ground due to excessive crying.

Attempts made to revive her

Initially, her family members made many attempts to revive her. However, when all attempts failed, they rushed her to Dunguripali Community Health Centre (CHC) where doctors declared her brought dead.

Later, the doctors confirmed that the bride died due to a heart attack. Her body was handed over to the parents after postmortem.

According to one of the doctors of the CHC, a person can suffer cardiac arrest due to emotionally stressful events, Hindustan Times reported.

One of the residents said that the bride had lost her father a few months ago and her marriage was organized by her maternal uncle and others.