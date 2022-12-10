Bride-to-be kidnapping case: Telangana Guv demands security for victim, kin

Hyderabad: Following the kidnapping of a bride-to-be from her home by a mob in Ranga Reddy, Telangana governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan requested the DGP to initiate necessary action to safeguard the woman and her kin.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media on Friday, which showed the group of men armed with rods and sticks in their hands vandalising the properties and then barging into the house and kidnapping the woman.



The governor on Saturday took to Twitter and reacted to the incident stating that she was shocked on learning about the incident and raised concern over the woman’s safety.



Tamilasai further directed the state DGP (Director general of police) to provide security to the victim and her family.

Shocked to see the incidence.Concerned about the safety of the women kidnapped Assure her family that the culprits will booked as per law.Request @TelanganaDGP for necessary action to safeguard the family & girl https://t.co/VziafBZQud — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) December 9, 2022

Also Read Telangana: 31 of a mob arrested for kidnapping woman

The kidnapping incident took place in broad daylight on Friday where a 24-year-old woman, Vaishali pursuing a bachelor of dental surgery was kidnapped by 100 armed mobsters, on her engagement day, creating a ruckus in Adibatla.



However, she was bought back safely within six hours of her getting kidnapped. The police arrested 31 accused involved in the act on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, her father said that his daughter is safe as she called her.

He added that the accused approached them with a marriage proposal but were turned away. Later, the accused attacked them and kidnapped his daughter.

The police have filed a case and a search for the remaining accused is underway.