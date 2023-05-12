Bride to be Parineeti Chopra’s expensive car collection

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has been creating waves in the media lately with her engagement news with her longtime beau and politician Raghav Chadha. The actress is rumored to tie the knot by the end of this year.

With the actress gearing up to step into a new phase of her life, many of her fans are eager to know more about her personal and professional life. In this article, let’s take a closer look at Parineeti Chopra’s impressive collection of expensive cars, revealing her love for automobiles.

Parineeti Chopra’s Car Collection

Parineeti Chopra is a known petrolhead and has a luxurious car collection to prove it. The actress is often seen driving around in her fancy cars and making a statement wherever she goes. Let’s take a look at her prized possessions below. (Below list is as per multiple media reports).

Jaguar XJL

Audi Q7

Land Rover Range Rover Vogue

Audi Q4 E-Tron

Her love for cars is evident from her luxurious car collection, and it is safe to say that she is truly a petrolhead at heart.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra will get engaged on May 13, in Delhi. It is being said that about 150 close friends and family members have been invited to the engagement ceremony.