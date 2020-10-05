Bridge Championship winner Mohammed Mohiuddin passes away

By Nihad AmaniPublished: 5th October 2020 2:22 pm IST

Hyderabad: Mohammed Mohiuddin(NawabPasha/Nabu),s/o Mir Inayat Ali Khan, paternal grandson if Mir Saadat  Ali Khan, Session’s Judge during Nizams era And maternal grandson of Shahzoor Jung , the Guardian of H.E.H Mir Osman Ali Khan passed  away in the early hours of Sunday after a brief illness. A multi faceted personality , an alumni of St. George’s Grammar School.  Graduate from Nanakram Bhagwandas college.

An avid sportsmen, interschool  table tennis champion. He has represented Andhra Pradesh  in Nationals in Bridge Championships  a number of times and was state champion for three  years.

Had won innumerable tournaments and also participated in World Bridge Championships  twice and finished under ten  position, and Lover of natural and outdoor life.

READ:  Mamma Cabs to install GPS, CCTVs in all vehicles

His Namaz e Janaza was offered at Masjid e Kaneez Fatema ,adjacent to his residence and was laid to rest  in the grave yard next to Shahi Masjid , Khairatabad.

He is survived by his wife, three daughters and son Mir Barkat Ali Khan.

For further details contact 9908204052

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Nihad AmaniPublished: 5th October 2020 2:22 pm IST
Back to top button