Bridge Championship winner Mohammed Mohiuddin passes away

Hyderabad: Mohammed Mohiuddin(NawabPasha/Nabu),s/o Mir Inayat Ali Khan, paternal grandson if Mir Saadat Ali Khan, Session’s Judge during Nizams era And maternal grandson of Shahzoor Jung , the Guardian of H.E.H Mir Osman Ali Khan passed away in the early hours of Sunday after a brief illness. A multi faceted personality , an alumni of St. George’s Grammar School. Graduate from Nanakram Bhagwandas college.

An avid sportsmen, interschool table tennis champion. He has represented Andhra Pradesh in Nationals in Bridge Championships a number of times and was state champion for three years.

Had won innumerable tournaments and also participated in World Bridge Championships twice and finished under ten position, and Lover of natural and outdoor life.

His Namaz e Janaza was offered at Masjid e Kaneez Fatema ,adjacent to his residence and was laid to rest in the grave yard next to Shahi Masjid , Khairatabad.

He is survived by his wife, three daughters and son Mir Barkat Ali Khan.

For further details contact 9908204052