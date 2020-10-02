Brief Twitter outage hits Indian users

By News Desk 1Published: 2nd October 2020 8:01 am IST

New Delhi, Oct 1 : Twitter users from different parts of the world including India on Thursday evening reported problems using the micro-blogging platform.

Most of the problem have been reported by desktop users, followed by Android and iOS users, according to Downdetector which offers real-time status and outage information.

The problem started at around 7 p.m. India time, according to the users who were unable to upload and refresh tweets.

The cause of the outage was still not known as Twitter was yet to react.

The service, however, started acting normally for some users.

Twitter, however, not the only service that suffered outage on Thursday.

READ:  CBI raids in UP's Sonbhadra in child sexual abuse material case

In the second major service outage hitting Microsoft in less than a week, Outlook online users worldwide reported facing problems accessing the service.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By News Desk 1Published: 2nd October 2020 8:01 am IST
Back to top button