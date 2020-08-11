Bright star of Urdu poetry fades away

Known for his poetic brilliance Urdu poet Rahat Qureshi being born in Indore chose himself a Laqab Indori. Rahat was born on 1st January 1950. His father Rafath Ullah Qureshi was a cloth mill worker while his mother Maqbool Un Nisa Begum was a housewife. Rahat was their fourth child.

His lines over patriotism echoes today as the poet leaves behind a legacy for poetry lovers.

Mai Jab Mar JaauN Toh Meri Alag Pehchaan Likh Dena

Lahoo Se Meri Peshaani Pe Hindustan Likh Dena

His ferocity to perceive and express bold thoughts in a unique style was both endearing and empowering. A thorough gentleman, with philosophic inclinations, Rahat Indori is known for his absolute commitment to work.

Mazaa Chakhaa Kay Hee Manaa HuN Main Bhi Dunya Ko

Samajh Rahee Thee Aisay He Chod DuNga Isay

Education

Rahat completed his schooling from Nutan School and graduation from Islamia Karimia College in 1973. Both the institutions are located in his native city.

Rahat passed MA in Urdu literature from Barkatullah University Bhopal in 1975. He was awarded a PhD in Urdu literature from the Bhoj University of Madhya Pradesh in 1985 for his thesis titled Urdu Main Mushaira.

Career

Rahat’s career had crests and troughs. A Painter turned Professor, Poet and then Hindi film Lyricist. Rahat was a Pedagogist of Urdu literature in Indore University. He was then selected by Mumbai’s film industry and the listeners of Urdu poetry started appreciating globally.

Indori had been performing in Mushaira and Kavi Sammelan from last 40 – 45 Years. He had been internationally appreciated for his poetry. He performed in almost all the districts of India and was also invited multiple times to USA, UK, UAE, Australia, Canada, Singapore, Mauritius, KSA, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal etc.

Books

Rut, Do Kadar Aor Sahi, Mere Baad, Dhoop Bohot Hai, Chand Pagal Hai, Maujood, Naraz are the books inscribed by the poet.

Awards

His lines describing awards as a source of demeaning his talent is well suited while noting down list of honours.

Tune fan ki nahi shijre ki himayat ki hai

Tere ezaaz ko tauheen kaha hai main ne

Some of the awards amongst the countless honours presented to Dr. Rahat Indori are:

– Honour from Houston City Council, Houston USA

– Honour from Embassy of India, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

– Honour from Jung News Paper Publications, Karachi, Pakistan

– Honour from Gehwara E Adab, Atlanta, USA

– Farogh E Urdu Adab Award – Kuwait

– Shayar E Mehfil Award – Anjuman Farogh E Urdu Adab, Kuwait

– Mohd. Ali Taj Award, MP Urdu Academy, Bhopal

– Honour – Rajasthan Urdu Academy, Jaipur

– Honour – Madhya Pradesh Urdu Academy, Bhopal

– Maulana Mohd Ali Johar Award – Jamia Old Boys Association, New Delhi

– Adeeb International Award – Sahir Cultural Academy, Ludhiana

– Haq Banarasi Award – Anjuman Nawa e Haq, Banaras

– Sahitya Saraswat, Hindi Sahitya Sammelan, Prayag

– Indira Gandhi Award, National Federation, Haldwani

– Pradesh Ratna, Hindi Sahitya Parishad, Bhopal

– National Integration Award, Indian Cultural Society, New Delhi

– UP Hindi Urdu Sahitya Award, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

– Rajiv Gandhi Literary Award, Hum sab Ek Hain, Bhopal

– Award of Excellence in Urdu Poetry, Social Educational & Welfare Association (SEWA), Mumbai

– Sadbhaawna Award, Bazm E Gango Jaman, Ujjain

– Aafaq Haider Award, Shamim Memon Memorial Foundation, Varanai

– Faani o Shakil Award, Dr. Urmilesh Jan Chetna Samiti, Badaun

– Nishwar Wahidi Award, National Book Fare Trust, Kanpur

– Netaji Subhash Alankaran, Subhash Manch, Indore

– Dr. Zakir Hussain Award, New Delhi

– Nishan E Aijaz, Dr. Shakil Welfare Educational Society, Bareilly

– Kaifi Aazmi Award, Bhartiya Rashtriya Ekta Parishad, Varanasi

– Urdu Award, Jhansi

– Ishrat Award, Varanasi

– Kabeer Samman – Vaadiz Hindi Shiksha Samiti, Jammu Kashmir

– Jagjit Singh Award, Nirmala Devi Foundation

– Indore Ratna – Dainik Dabang Duniya, Indore

– Rashtriya Ekta Wa Maanavta Samman, Young Indian Social Society, Amrawati

– Kamal Madrasi Memorial Award – Punjab Association & Kamal Urdu Academy, Chennai

– Mirza Ghalib Award, Jhansi

Here are few of his finest couplets that will remain as eternal as his memory:

ShaakhoN se Toot JaayeiN Wo Pattay Nahi Hain Hum

Aandhi se Koi Keh De Ki Aukhaat Mein Rahey

Phoonk Daalunga Kisi Roz Mai Dil Ki Dunya

Ye Tera Khat Toh Nahin Hai Ki Jalaa Bhi Na SakuN

Us Ki Yaad Aayi Hai, SaansoN Zara Aahista Chalo

DhadkanoN se Bhi Ibaadat Me Khalal Padta Hai