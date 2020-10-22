Brimming lakes, dams triggers panic among residents of low lying areas

Hyderabad: No rains on Wednesday, was a sign of relief for many especially those in the low lying areas. And several parts people were spotted returning to normal after the floods started receding, However, the reports from the Indian Meteorological Department, which are showing more rains and also the brimming dams in the city is in increasing fear and panic among the citizens.

The incessant rains from October 13 are breaching the dams and lakes resulting in panic, it is however; seen that many have also vacated their homes.

“My house was partially inundated after the Gurram Cheruvu developed a breach. However, the showers are still continuing and making the matters worst as we are afraid how long we have to linger in the similar situation as rumors of breach in several others water bodies are being reported every hour,” said Mohammed Salaam, reports the Hans India.

All those living in the low lying areas of Himayat Sagar like Bandlaguda Jagir, Budwel, Himayat Sagar, Attapur, Hyderguda, Kishan Bagh and Puranapul too were in terror as the storage capacity in the reservoir has already reached to 1763 feet as against the 1763.50 feet of total full level.

The citizens are left on tenterhooks especially those living close to water bodies.

After the torrential by now these four water bodies – such as Brahman Chruvu, Appa Cheruvu, Palle Cheruvu at Rajendranagar and Gurrum Cheruvu at Balapur, Barkas are overflowing.

The flood water fury left a trail of destruction wherein scores of houses have been demolished, many lives lost, and many are still missing besides submerging several colonies.

Areas such as Al-Jubail Colony Hashamabad, Al Saroor Nagar, Ali Nagar, Ghazi-e-Millet Colony, Hafiz Baba Nagar, Omer Colony, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Colony, Phool Bagh, Aaliya Garden, Nabeel Colony, Saif Colony, Royal Colony, Sayeed Colony, Ali Colony and Osman Nagar are the primarily affected areas where people have shifted to safer places or living on the terraces of their buildings. While hundreds of families are still stranded in inundated houses, there are scores of distressed people living in nearby temporary shelters set up in function halls.