Bring London type tourism to Visakhapatnam: AP CM Jagan to SIPB

Amaravati: Chief minister of Andhra Pradesh (AP) Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday asked officials from the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) to ensure that AP becomes a destination for the tourism sector. He asked the officials to focus on bringing the ‘London-type project’ to Visakhapatnam.

During the meeting that he chaired with SIPB officials, the chief minister directed the authorities that tourism projects should attract international tourists. He added that state-of-the-art facilities should be made available as well, said a press release from his office.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also asked officials to complete projects on time and stated that the availability of modern facilities will help to improve tourism. He added that the number of tourists from other countries will also increase and that people who are dependent directly or indirectly on tourism sector will get better opportunities.

Various companies are also planning to invest Rs 2868.6 crore on various tourism projects with at least Rs 250 crore investments on each project, this will provide employment to 48,000 people, stated the release. The companies, have also stated that they would complete all these projects in five years.

According to the AP chief minister’s office, Oberoi company will set up resorts in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Gandikota, Horsley Hills, and Pitchukalanka in the name of Oberoi Vilas. Hayat group will start a star hotel and convention center at Shilparamam in Vishakapatnam. Another hotel and service apartment will come up in Visakhapatnam named after Taj Varun Beach.

The release also said that a tunnel aquarium and sky tower construction will come up in Visakhapatnam and that a Hyatt Palace hotel will also be built in Vijayawada. A spiritual tourism center has also been mooted via ISKCON charities at Gnanagiri Lakshminarasimhaswamy temple at Penugonda in Anantapur district.