‘Bring our teacher back’: Twitter is enraged as Pinarayi excludes KK Shailaja from cabinet

Thiruvananthapuram: After a historic win in the Kerala assembly election, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Tuesday finalized the party nominees for the second cabinet. The biggest surprise is the exclusion of former health minister, KK Shailaja, who was renowned worldwide for her response during the outbreak of the Nipah epidemic and COVID-19 pandemic.

Fondly called Shailaja teacher, she had won the election with the highest margin of 60,963 votes from Mattannur constituency. Infact, LDF’s election victory can be attributed to its achievements in the health front, with Shailaja as its face.

Shailaja Teacher was features on Vogue’s cover in November 2020 feature. (Twitter)

Not only her leadership has been hailed worldwide, but she was often highlighted as a successor to Pinrayi Vijayan in CPM. So it was obvious for society at large to expect that Shailaja, who rose to stardom during the pandemic days, would continue as the health minister.

Tuesday’s decision to drop everyone else from the first cabinet, except for Vijayan as the Captain, came as a rude shock to many of her supporters in Kerala and across the country. Apart from Shailaja, CPI(M) has also dropped other ministers A C Moideen and M M Mani.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor to Malayalam actresses Parvathy and Malavika Mohanan, director Anjali Menon, historian Manu S Pillai and several others reacted to the decision to discontinue Shailaja Teacher as cabinet member. They were of the opinion that she should have been exempted from the principle to have a new cabinet, considering her merits.

Sorry to see @shailajateacher leave the Kerala cabinet. Aside from her reputed competence & efficiency, I always found her helpful, responsive & accessible as Health Minister, esp during the #Covid crisis. She will be missed. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 18, 2021

She won from the Mattannur constituency in her hometown of Kannur, with a margin of over 60,963 votes! A landslide victory! The highest margin in the 140-member Assembly! And while we are still fighting — Parvathy Thiruvothu (@parvatweets) May 18, 2021

#beingourteacherback @shailajateacher deserves to be in the cabinet and the people of the state deserve her able leadership! pic.twitter.com/RfiHqCdjF5 — Parvathy Thiruvothu (@parvatweets) May 18, 2021

So one of the best health ministers we’ve ever had @shailajateacher got dropped from the cabinet mid-pandemic?! What exactly happened there @vijayanpinarayi ? — malavika mohanan (@MalavikaM_) May 18, 2021

At a time when people need hope, confidence and faith more than ever, it is upsetting to see that a high performing minister like @shailajateacher who has won by such a majority, will not be in the cabinet to do what is good for the people. — Anjali Menon (@AnjaliMenonFilm) May 18, 2021

Can anyone say they did not expect it? Women are great when they are accessories & shadows. The minute they show the slightest sign of overshadowing, they are shown the door. What gymnastics are comrades going to perform to explain why Shailaja isn't in? Unless it was her choice — meena kandasamy || stand with #palestine 🇵🇸 (@meenakandasamy) May 18, 2021

KK Shailaja deserves to be in the Kerala cabinet. Thoroughly disappointing news about her exclusion. I hope they reconsider.



There is a whiff of sexism to this. Even with the criterion that besides the CM, cabinet will be all new faces, I think ShailajaT merits an exception. — Manu S Pillai 🇮🇳 (@UnamPillai) May 18, 2021

The sexism is obvious. Please don't try and defend it. Someone as good as Shailaja Teacher not making it is itself proof of ego and sexism. There is a pandemic going on and people literally voted to keep her in. You can't just ignore that. — Arya (@RantingDosa) May 18, 2021

Teacher is a Potential CM Candidate. An example of Simple & Humble leader of our times.Pls bring her back. We really miss this kind of Minister in Tamilnadu. — தமிழ்ச்சரவணன் (@EduSoft24) May 18, 2021

As someone said on Instagram, this happening days after KR Gowri's death is just rubbing salt on wounds. — Nisha Susan (@chasingiamb) May 18, 2021

Why was Shailaja Teacher dropped?

Firstly, this decision reflects CPI (M)’s ‘policy and party above individual’ principle, irrespective of the popularity of the leaders. The party’s official explanation is simple. No old timers will be repeated.

Besides, the party’s decision was also a kind of affirmation that the party is supreme and the victory in the elections was for the government’s performance and not an individual’s.

‘Policy decision’: Shailaja has no qualms

Comrade Shailaja, however, denied any disappointment over her exclusion from the LDF cabinet. She called it a ‘policy decision’ of the party, which she had accepted. “It is a policy decision of our party. So according to that decision, I also decided to quit,” the 64-year-old told NDTV.

“That’s all emotional,” Shailaja teacher said on the outpouring of support on social media. She also pointed out that she was a first-time minister and she fulfilled her responsibility.

“We have to give others a chance too. There are so many workers in our party, if they get the opportunity, they will also work hard,” said Shailaja. Besides, she said, she was not alone; no minister is being repeated.

Comrade Shailaja Teacher answering leading questions by reporters and making it clear that she is just one among many who have made way for a second rung of leaders and that everything was a team effort.



She is a communist. Deal with it. pic.twitter.com/9FSE99kWwv — Azhar (@lonelyredcurl) May 18, 2021

Reports said that Shailaja will be made the party whip sooner.