Brinton Pharmaceuticals ramps production of anti-Covid drug

New Delhi: Brinton Pharmaceuticals has more than tripled up the production of Faviton (Favipiravir 400) tablet, used as an oral antiviral therapy to treat mild to moderate symptoms of Covid-19 infection, the company said on Wednesday.

The brand received approval from Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), in August last year, for the launch of Favipiravir 400mg under the brand name Faviton.

Brinton will increase production from 15 lac to 50 lac quantity, and will further continue to increase the production of its crucial medicines to help save lives. Faviton 400 mg is available in a strip of 10 tablets for Rs 790.

“We are saddened by the way the country is battling the present wave. The end consumer or patient should be least worried about these matters and should only focus on getting better. Towards trying to improve the situation, we wanted to do our bit. By taking this call of tripling up production we will be able to help the end patient by getting the medicine available easily. We hope this helps the masses at large,” said Rahul Darda, CMD, Brinton Pharmaceuticals, in a statement.

The company has also increased the production of additional drugs Scabover & Iverbond (Ivermectin 12 mg ) tablet and Doxybond LB and Briodox (Doxycycline) tablet.