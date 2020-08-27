British Airways seeks permission for flights to Lahore

Islamabad, Aug 27 : After resuming flight operations to Islamabad from the UK, British Airways (BA) was now seeking permission from the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) to start operating flights to Lahore.

The British flag carrier had resumed flight operations to Islamabad in August, which had been suspended due to coronavirus pandemic.

“Yes, the British Airways has been seeking permission from PCAA to resume flights to Lahore from the UK as a team has visited Allama Iqbal International Airport to review the arrangements made by the airport management,” Dawn news quoted a senior official from the PCAA said as saying on Wednesday.

He said that the number of flights from the UK to Islamabad have also been increased.

The airline started operating direct flights three times a week to and from London’s Heathrow Airport and Islamabad.

The first flight landed in Islamabad on August 14 as extra precautionary measures were taken for the safety of its crew and passengers.

British Airways resumed flight operations to Pakistan in June 2019, more than 10 years after a hotel bombing in Islamabad in 2008 led to the suspension of its flights to Pakistan, reports Dawn news.

However, flight operations were suspended again due to the global pandemic.

Source: IANS

