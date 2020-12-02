British Airways’ stewardess offers ‘adult services’ in-flight; company launches probe

The flag carrier airline of the United Kingdom, British Airways initiated a probe after the company’s in-flight stewardess allegedly offered ‘adult services’ to passengers on-board. As per the reports published by The Sun, the female flight attendant advertises her services through social media posts.

“If you ever want adult entertainment on-board, all you have to do is give me a sum of money, and you’ll be treated to a whole different experience of your choice,” reads one of her blog posts.

According to reports, she asks her clients for an advance deposit of about £50 for the security fee before meeting up in person. And from there, the prices for her services will vary.

While an official investigation has already been launched, British Airways is still trying to identify the stewardess. A spokesperson of British Airways said, “We expect the highest standard of behavior from all of our colleagues at all times, and we are investigating the claims.”

Many of the stewardess’s posts were deleted after the news went viral on social media.