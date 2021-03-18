British High Commission officials visit Makkah Masjid

Hyderabad: British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis along with deputy high commissioner to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Andrew Fleming today visited the historical Makkah Masjid and were amazed by its architectural beauty.

They were in the mosque for an hour and paid their respects to the six nizams graves.

Superintendent of the mosque Abdul Qadeer Siddiqui guided them in the mosque and presented a shawl and a Quran to them. The mosque superintendent briefed them on the historical facts of the mosque and also the renovation works done in the mosque.

Addressing the media, the high commission officials said Hyderabad is a historical city with many grandeur architectural structures being the beauty of it.

