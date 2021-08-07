British high commissioner for India eats Dosa, the right way!

Another foreigner bows down to the great Indian food palette and how! The British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, discovered eating south India’s coveted dish during his stay in Karnataka, that too the right way!

It all started when he posted a picture of himself devouring on Mysuru Masala Dosa but, by using a fork and a knife.

As the small video delighted the desi people with his efforts of trying Indian cuisine and using Hindi and Kannada words in his tweets. It was then they informed him that the best way to enjoy Indian food was by using hands.

Delicious #MysuruMasalaDosa!!

A great way to begin my first visit to #Bengaluru.



ಸಾಕ್ಕ್ಕತ್ ಆಗಿದೆ | बहुत स्वादिष्ट हैं pic.twitter.com/LDa2ZZ0Fua — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) August 4, 2021

He posted a poll on Twitter where he asked people’s opinion to vote on how he should enjoy his morning breakfast, whether with hands or cutlery, to which majority voted for the prior.

After the poll, he went for the delicacy again. And the result was ecstatically posted on twitter again, “92% of Twitter is correct! It tastes better with the hand.”

So South India; how do I eat tomorrow’s dosa? — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) August 4, 2021

92% of Twitter is correct! It tastes better with the hand. ✋



ಮಸಾಲೆ ದೋಸೆ | ಬೊಂಬಾಟ್ ಗುರು👌 | एकदम मस्त 🙌 https://t.co/fQJZ3bKfgW pic.twitter.com/xoBM2VEqxD — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) August 5, 2021

Desi netizens are glad he took the suggestion of the public and decided to eat with his hands. Others came up with other suggestions as well for the British diplomat such as donning ethnic Indian clothes and different varieties of food.

Appreciate… Ur fingers will also get dipped in the sambar, and when u lick it, it tastes awesome.. fingerlicking is fun… Make sure ur hands are washed before u start.. — Rajiv Srinivas ..🇮🇳 (@rajivgsrinivas) August 5, 2021

Sir please try other Karnataka dishes too. I insist you should visit Vidyarti Bhavana Hotel and try some more tasty foods.🙂

ನೀವು ಕನ್ನಡ ದಲ್ಲಿ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿರುವುದು ಇನ್ನೂ ಸಕ್ಕತ್ ಆಗಿದೆ ರಾಜದೂತರೇ….😍🙏 — Adarsh Hegde (@adarshahgd) August 4, 2021

Sir, try bisibele bath, Onion dose, Kesari bath, uppittu, idly, uddina vade sambar. — Chaitra K G (@kg_chaitra) August 5, 2021